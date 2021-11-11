Carol Elizabeth (Meyer) Mockett, 85, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Rosehaven Chapel. Carol will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park following the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Mockett family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home,Douglasville.
