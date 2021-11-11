Carol Elizabeth (Meyer) Mockett, 85, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the Rosehaven Chapel. Carol will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park following the service. 

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Mockett family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home,Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Mockett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 15
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Monday, November 15, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
Visitation
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.
Nov 15
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Monday, November 15, 2021
11:00AM
Funeral Service
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.
Nov 14
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Sunday, November 14, 2021
11:00PM
Burial
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.