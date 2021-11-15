Carole Jean Coyle, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was born August 21, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Carole was such an inspiration to everyone who knew her. A very happy and upbeat person, she loved to give hugs and believed everyone needed a hug every day. Carole was very successful in her management career with AT&T. She loved her church and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she played handbells and had served as a Sunday School teacher. In her spare time, she loved sightseeing and beachcombing, playing games, and had a special place in her heart for her love of animals.
Those left to cherish Carole’s memory are friend and roommate, Judith Anne Sheppard and pet Suki; as well as numerous loving friends. Carole was preceded in death by her mother, Chloris Weaver.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Carole’s friends request donations be made in memory of Carole to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, 2171 Mack Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Fond memories of Carole and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
