Mrs. Carole Landrum McDuffie, age 81 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born March 29, 1941. The daughter of the late Mr. Frank William Landrum and the late Mrs. Sarah Jane Stroud. Mrs. McDuffie was known by many as the best cook there ever was. She loved camping, fishing and being on the beach. She especially enjoyed deep sea fishing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. McDuffie is preceded by her sister Joyce Murray.
Mrs. McDuffie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jody Davis and Junior Thompson of Whitesburg, Georgia, Kellie and Donnie Long of Waco, Georgia and Karla and Allan Gordon of Douglasville, Georgia; her four brothers and sisters-in-law, Buddy and Reba Landrum of Winston, Georgia, Robert and Carolyn Landrum of Mableton, Georgia, Phil and Judy Landrum of Douglasville, Georgia and Jimmy and Carlette Landrum of Winston, Georgia; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy (Holly), Jessica, Mandie (Wes), Dylan (Jennifer), DL (Casey), Candice (Andy), Codie (Andrew), and Kasey (Jessica); 15 great grandchildren, Bailee, Katie, Sara, Hana, Weslynn, Whitley, Waverley, Knox, Alana, Braden, Gage, Kadence, Brystol, Brody and Davie; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Buddy Landrum officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
