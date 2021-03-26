Carolyn Jean Evans Crumley, 81, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 27, 2021,
from 2 p.m. to 3
p.m.
The Funeral
Service will be at
3 p.m. on Saturday
in the Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Gene Fields officiating.
Interment will
follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
