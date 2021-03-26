Carolyn Jean Evans Crumley, 81, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 27, 2021,

from 2 p.m. to 3

p.m.

The Funeral

Service will be at

3 p.m. on Saturday

in the Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Gene Fields officiating.

Interment will

follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel

of Douglasville.

