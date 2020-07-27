Mrs. Carolyn “Jeanette” Echols, 85, of Winston, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn in Douglasville with Brother Moses Florence officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
