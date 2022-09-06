Carolyn Russell Anderson was born on March 8, 1941, a twin to Mary Lou Russell James, in Lancaster, PA, to the late Margaret (Peggy) Stortz Russell and the late Fred H. Russell of Atlanta, GA. She was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother.

She grew up in the Little Five Points area of Atlanta and graduated from Bass High School in 1958. She attended Marsh Business College where she met her husband, Dale F. Anderson, of Griffin, GA. They were married in January 1960 and had two daughters, Susan and Cindy.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos