Carolyn Vivian Giles Brooks, age 87 of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was born in East Point, Georgia on September 11, 1933, daughter of the late William Emory Giles, Sr., and the late Marguerite Madeleine Martin Giles. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Cliftondale, Georgia.
She is survived by her children: Charles “Chuck” Ward Brooks, Jr. and wife Candace; Robert “Bobby” Walton Brooks; Marcina Lynn Brooks Pardue and husband Michael; Richard Anthony Brooks and wife Debra Lynn; grandchildren, Chip and Kristen Brooks, Casey and Stacy Brooks, Paul Brooks, Angela and Ronnie Johnson, Stephen Pardue, Jeannie Brooks, and Cory Brooks and wife, Tein; great-grandchildren, Chad, Chloe, Kaden, Skylar, Virginia Mae, Seth, Alyssa, Ashlynn, and Britain; sister: Joyce Rivers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ward Brooks, Sr.; two sisters and two brothers.
Per her family's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
A Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Heritage Gardens Cemetery, 7156 Highway 5, Douglasville with Reverend Casey Brooks officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
