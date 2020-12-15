Mr. Carson Robert Hudson, age 90 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born February 17, 1930 in Talladega, Alabama, the son of the late Mr. Louie Dean Hudson and the late Mrs. Mildred Lee Houston Hudson. Mr. Hudson proudly served his country as a Navy Veteran with 20 years of service. After retiring from the Navy he went to work for Delta and retired with 23 years of service. He loved painting his granddaughters toe nails, bowling, but loved his family most of all.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Webb Hudson; brothers, Allen Hudson, Cecil Mark Hudson, Samuel Joseph Hudson; sisters, Nina Delong, Gaynell Horton.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his children, Robert Stephen and Tonya Hudson of Rockwall, Texas, Donna Annette Hudson and Van Wing of Roswell, Georgia, Stanley Webb Hudson of Wedowee, Alabama, Jeffrey Scott Hudson of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, James H. Sr. and Hilde Hudson of Rome, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mr. Hudson’s wishes, he was cremated. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
