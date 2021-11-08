Mrs. Catherine “Cathy” Bly Stacks, 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Cathy was born in Miami, Florida on Aug. 21, 1946. As a result of her upbringing, she was a lover of Cuban cuisine. She loved to travel – going on cruises and going to Las Vegas. She was known to be a worthy Blackjack opponent. In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and Murder She Wrote. She was a huge fan of John Wayne westerns, as well. She was an avid fan of the Falcons, Braves and Georgia Bulldogs.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, George Edward Stacks; her parents, Norvel and Nell (Curry) Manion; and her son, Larry Stacks.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Page Cade; grandchildren, Katie Stacks, Leyton (Alex) Torres and Spencer Cade; great-granddaughter, Lilliana Torres; and other loved ones, family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a funeral service held in the Rosehaven Chapel at 1 p.m. following the visitation. She will be laid to rest at College Park Cemetery in College Park, GA.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1825 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Suite 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144, www.cancer.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Cathy by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
