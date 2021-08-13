Catherine Weathington McDuff, 97, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

A funeral service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating.

Interment will follow at Tate’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2760 County Road 26, Centre, AL, 35960.

