Ms. Cathy Gayle Campbell Guinn, 60, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born Oct. 24, 1960, the daughter of the late Mr. Arthur Benjamin Campbell and the late Mrs. Flossie Kuykendahl Campbell. She worked as a nursing assistant at Garden Terrace. She loved the beach and animals. Ms. Guinn loved her mother and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Guinn was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Campbell.
She is survived by her daughter, Christa Brown of Waco, Georgia; her sons and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Guinn of Douglasville and Richard Guinn of Villa Rica; her sisters, Ann Tidwell of Whitesburg and Dorothy Wilson of Bremen; her brothers, Roger Campbell and Charles Campbell, both of Bremen; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her special friend, Ruth Watson of Temple; and a number of nephews and nieces also survive.
In accordance with Ms. Guinn’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
