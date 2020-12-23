Cathy Marcelle Surillo, 73, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Jim Grieme officiating. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
