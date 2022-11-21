Charles Allen Lackey, 71, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Atlanta, to the late Hortense and Robert Lackey. Charles lived his life to the fullest and deeply loved his wife, family, and friends. With Brenda by his side, he achieved his greatest accomplishment-his family which he proudly named “The Best Family Ever.” His legacy is reflected in the lives of those he loved and in the Christlike way in which he lived. Mr. Lackey was a retired Battalion Fire Chief with the Fulton County Fire Department, a local business owner of L & W Insulation and Fireplaces, and a long-standing member of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Brenda; twin daughters, Kelly (Dennis) Beeson and Krissy (Bill) Lindsay; five grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Dax, Charles David and Ann Marie; sisters, Judy Haywood, Katherine (Frank) Newborn, and Jean (Robert) Reed; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville. The family will receive friends in the Jeffords Center from 12-2 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary with the Rev. Dr. James Harper officiating.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated; however, those desiring to do so may donate to the 1st Kids Renovation at Nucleus Launcher atwww.fpcdouglasville.org, click “give”, enter the amount desired and you will be directed to a list of funds that will include 1st Kids Renovation.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
