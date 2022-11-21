Charles Allen Lackey, 71, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 31, 1951, in Atlanta, to the late Hortense and Robert Lackey. Charles lived his life to the fullest and deeply loved his wife, family, and friends. With Brenda by his side, he achieved his greatest accomplishment-his family which he proudly named “The Best Family Ever.” His legacy is reflected in the lives of those he loved and in the Christlike way in which he lived. Mr. Lackey was a retired Battalion Fire Chief with the Fulton County Fire Department, a local business owner of L & W Insulation and Fireplaces, and a long-standing member of First Presbyterian Church.

