Mr. Charles Berlyn Clonts, age 95, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Decatur, Georgia on Wednesday, July 27, 1927.

Mr. Clonts was the son of the late, Horace Clonts and the late, Grace Clonts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clonts is preceded in death by three daughters, Susan Faulk, Dianne Hickman, and Elaine Ruud, his brother Bud Clonts and by his sister, Bessie Jo Britt and grandchildren, Stephanie Stull, Jeff Hickman, and great granddaughter Ashley Kilgore.

