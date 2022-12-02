Mr. Charles Berlyn Clonts, age 95, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Decatur, Georgia on Wednesday, July 27, 1927.
Mr. Clonts was the son of the late, Horace Clonts and the late, Grace Clonts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clonts is preceded in death by three daughters, Susan Faulk, Dianne Hickman, and Elaine Ruud, his brother Bud Clonts and by his sister, Bessie Jo Britt and grandchildren, Stephanie Stull, Jeff Hickman, and great granddaughter Ashley Kilgore.
Mr. Clonts served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he made a career in construction, owning and operating C.B. Clonts Construction. While living at Lake Lanier, Mr. Clonts served the community as a Civil Defense Volunteer. Later in life, Mr. Clonts also served as a Court Bailiff for the Douglas County Court System for over 13 years.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred (Wood) Clonts of Temple; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Eddy and Brenda Patrick of Bremen; one daughter and son-in-law, Chinita and Guy Hayden of Powder Springs and one son, Mark Clonts of Tennessee; two sisters, Beverly Swanson and Brenda Reid; his grandchildren, Jesse Hambrick, Jr., Heather Reece, Tondie Deutsch, Jay Gann, Jan Gann, Stacey Spitler, Shane Faulk, Patti Kilgore, Karen Fuhrmann ,and Chris Hickman, Charlie Clonts, and Stephen Clonts, Amy Motschenbacher, Wendy Johnson, Corey Cantrell ; his great-grandchildren, Ivy Holloway, Myia Kilgore, Keerston Hambrick, Noelle Hambrick, Reid Rhodes, Isabella Hambrick, Lilliana Reece, Knight Reece, Oak Reece, Alexandre Deutsch, Gabriel Deutsch, Arthur Deutsch, Hannah Gann, and Noah Gann, Madison Faulk, Maciej Stull and Elizabeth Stull, Zach Spitler, and Nick Spitler, Zak Hickman, Ben Hickman, Sam Hickman, Michael Mattern, Kristen Binning, Aaron Kilgore, Jamie Hickman, Jade, Scott, Justin, Cooper, and Jorja Motschenbacher; his great-great-grandchildren, Ronin Rhodes, King Rhodes, Nova Rhodes, Rimmy Holloway, Ellis Holloway, Jetson Holloway, Samson Holloway and many other great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted at the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Bill Edmondson officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery (Douglasville, GA). The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
