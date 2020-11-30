Charles “Charlie” Herman Smith Jr., 82, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Nov. 26,
2020.
Per his wishes he
was cremated and the family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made
in Charlie’s memory
to The American
Cancer Society or
The Douglas County Animal Shelter.
