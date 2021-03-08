Charles “Charlie” Howard West, 65, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born on July 26, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Betty West Mitchell. Charlie retired from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department as a Bailiff for the Chief Judge of Juvenile Court. He loved people and people loved him!! Charlie was a member of Lithia Springs Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda West; stepchildren: Rhonda Smith and Jeff Smith; grandchildren: Timothy Crowder and wife Isis; Cory Gilkey; and Michael Smith; brother: Jesse Mitchell.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother: Walter Mitchell; and his sister: Nancy Mitchell.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. James Cowan Sr. officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
