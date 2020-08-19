Charles “Chuck” Jerome Britt Jr., 79, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Britt, the Rev. Danny West and Bro. Bill Shipp officiating.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Charles "Chuck" Britt, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 22
Visitation
Saturday, August 22, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 22
Memorial
Saturday, August 22, 2020
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.