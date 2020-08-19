Charles “Chuck” Jerome Britt Jr., 79, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Britt, the Rev. Danny West and Bro. Bill Shipp officiating.
