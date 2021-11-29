Charles “Chuck” Thomas Page, 64, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Billy Wallace and Duke Denson officiating.
Interment followed the service at Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
