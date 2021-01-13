Charles “Denny” Singleton, 82, of Douglasville, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 12:30-2 p.m. The funeral will follow in Hightower’s Chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. Joshua Buice and the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
