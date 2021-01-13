Charles “Denny” Singleton, 82, of Douglasville, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 12:30-2 p.m. The funeral will follow in Hightower’s Chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. Joshua Buice and the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

