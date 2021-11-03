Charles Dixon Bolding Jr., 70, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Chuck was born in Alabama on May 1, 1951, the son of Charles Dixon Bolding Sr. and Kathryn Lane Bolding.
Chuck was the
oldest of four children and spent his formative years in Douglasville, Georgia, where he excelled in tennis.
By the time he was in high school, Chuck was winning tournaments in metro Atlanta — oftentimes beating opponents
with tape holding his shoes together. As a senior, Chuck won
the state championship for Douglas County High School. He continued his tennis career into college
after accepting a scholarship to East Tennessee State University.
Although tennis occupied most of Chuck’s youth, as
he got older, he developed a love for traditional archery. He loved the hand craftsmanship of his bows and arrows. Chuck spent many hours and weekend trips with friends and family shooting bows. The competitive spirit he developed playing sports as a youth carried over into archery where he eventually won the Georgia State Long Bow Championship in 1995 and was the national runner up soon after. Even after Chuck was diagnosed with cancer, he could often be seen in his front yard practicing, sometimes in the wee hours of the morning. He shared his passion with his eight grandchildren, giving each of them lessons on technique and marksmanship. Chuck also loved to shoot his antique side by side, English-styled shotguns and made a hobby out of trading guns back and forth between friends.
Although he loved staying busy with
his various hobbies, Chuck never missed
an opportunity to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved watching them play sports and was
a regular on the sidelines of the field and court. He often said that his greatest achievement was his three children and eight grandchildren and his legacy was through their accomplishments. He captured his grandchildren’s attention with his colorful stories from his lifetime of adventures. There was rarely a time when he didn’t have at least one, or more, grandchildren sitting in his lap listening intently to his — sometimes expanded — version of the family’s history.
Survivors include his children, Charles “Chad” (Candie) Dixon Bolding III, Amy Moseley Rowell, and Erica Bolding Studdard; sons-in-law, Michael Moseley and Travis Studdard; brother, Alan (Becky) Bolding; sister, Karen (Buster) Stewart; grandchildren, Benjamin Bolding, Matthew Bolding, Samuel Bolding, Abigail Moseley, Nathan Moseley, Avalee Rowell, Kathryn Studdard and James Studdard. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mark, and his son-in-law, Jason Rowell.
A private celebration of life service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia.
