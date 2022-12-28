Charles Davis Fulmer, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

He was born June 23, 1938, in Lincoln, Alabama. Charles was a Veteran, proudly serving his country in the US Air Force. He retired from Moore Business Forms with 39 years of service working as the Atlanta Distribution and Warehouse Manager. While working with Moore Business Forms, he started their credit union and served as the Treasurer. Charles was an avid golfer and also had worked many years with West Pines Golf Course. He was very active in the community and served on various committees, as well as the Committee for the selection of Grand Jurors, the Board of Equalization and the Board of Assessors. Charles was an active member of Douglasville First Baptist Church. He had served as a deacon for many years in various churches in the community.

Trending Videos