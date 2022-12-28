Charles Davis Fulmer, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
He was born June 23, 1938, in Lincoln, Alabama. Charles was a Veteran, proudly serving his country in the US Air Force. He retired from Moore Business Forms with 39 years of service working as the Atlanta Distribution and Warehouse Manager. While working with Moore Business Forms, he started their credit union and served as the Treasurer. Charles was an avid golfer and also had worked many years with West Pines Golf Course. He was very active in the community and served on various committees, as well as the Committee for the selection of Grand Jurors, the Board of Equalization and the Board of Assessors. Charles was an active member of Douglasville First Baptist Church. He had served as a deacon for many years in various churches in the community.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Magnolia (Johnson) Fulmer; and a sister, Brenda Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Hagan Fulmer; son, Michael Fulmer (Tracey); daughter, Kathy Pitts (Dewayne); sister, Patricia Swafford; grandchildren, Casey Fulmer, Joseph Pitts, Michael “Hagan” Fulmer (Amanda), Kassidy Baker (Seth), Mason Fulmer, and Ian Fulmer; great-grandchildren, Hazel Fulmer and Rosie Baker (on the way).
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Charles Fulmer to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
