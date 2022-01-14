Charles “Moose” Richard Gunnin, 73, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Charles was born April 11, 1948, in Atlanta. He was a loving husband and father, who doted on his girls. Charles worked hard to provide for his family and retired from Lucent Technologies. Known for his good sense of humor, Charles always had a joke. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan — Go Dawgs!
Preceding him in death were his wife, Donna Gunnin; his parents, Charles Edward and Catherine (Waldrop) Gunnin; two daughters, Suzanne Gunnin and Kim Gunnin; and a sister, Gloria Gross.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Linda Gunnin; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. Following the service, Charles will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Charles Gunnin to Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135 or at https://cbcdouglasville.com/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Gunnin family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.