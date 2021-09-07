Charles Harley Coker, 80, of Moody, Alabama, passed away on September 3, 2021. Charles was born on August 28, 1941 to Sebastian (Bass) and Amzie Smith Coker in Wachula, Florida. After graduating from high school, Charles enlisted in the Marines, then pursued a career with Helena Chemical Company in Dundee, Florida. He later moved to Douglasville, Georgia, and continued in a long career that included Selig Chemical, Seminole Foundry, and Gables Sports Goods. Charles was passionately proud of his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Florida Gators Football fan, never missing a game, and had a love for cutting his grass. His personality and sarcasm endeared him to everyone he knew, and if you knew him, you loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by sisters Bell Newbery, Lucille Allen, and Laretha Powell, all of Wachula, Florida.
Charles is survived by wife Paula Stephens Coker and mother in law, Wanda Smith of Moody, Alabama; sons and daughters in law, Casey and Casey Coker of Douglasville, Georgia; Briggs and Meagan Coker of Moreland, Georgia; and daughter Britni Coker of Lithia Springs, Georgia. Step-sons, Chris and Deanna Stephens of Blountsville, Alabama; Brent and Jennifer Stephens of North Augusta, South Carolina; and step-daughter Brandi Stephens of Atlanta, Georgia. Sisters, Alice Keene and Zilla Edmark and brother, Sonny Coker of Wachula, Florida. Four grandchildren and six step-grandchildren.
