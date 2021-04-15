Charles Lee Council Jr., 80, of Winston, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Mike Mallory officiating.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to either the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692,www.heart.org or The Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Council by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.