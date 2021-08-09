Charles Philip Foster, 71, of Bremen, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will immediately follow visitation and be officiated by his son-in-law, the Rev. Robie Hembree and his nephew the Rev. Greg Foster.
The interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tallapoosa East Baptist Church, 1455 Tallapoosa East Church Road, Buchanan, Georgia 30113 or to Grace Church, 1160 Butterworth Road, Canton, Georgia 30114. (www.Gracecanton.org)
