Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.