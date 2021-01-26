Mr. Charles Royce Camp, 70, of Kissimmee, Fla., formerly of Douglasville, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date for close friends and family due to COVID concerns.
Please consider making a donation in Royce’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/
Those who wish to leave a memory or share condolences with the family may do so at www.whitleygarner.com.
Services have been entrusted to Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.