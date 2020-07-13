Charles Wesley

Page, 88, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m.

A Graveside Service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sunrise Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Whaley officiating.

