Charlie Lee Hollis, 85, of Winston, died Dec. 31, 2020.
The family will
receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
A funeral service
will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Massengill and the
Rev. Chris Jiles officiating.
Interment will follow in Douglas Chapel Church of God Cemetery.
