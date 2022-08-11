Charlie Prince Jr., 67, of Lithia Springs, died Aug. 10, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Lithia Springs Church of Christ on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Saturday, August 20, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lithia Springs Church of Christ
7223 S. Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Aug 20
Service
Saturday, August 20, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lithia Springs Church of Christ
7223 S. Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Aug 20
Interment
Saturday, August 20, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
