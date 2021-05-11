Mrs. Charlotte Gresham Mabrey, age 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born December 1, 1946 in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles Gresham and the late Goldie Atkins Gresham. She worked in the office and as plant manager for Interpack Packaging. Mrs. Mabrey loved playing bingo and the slot machines at the casinos. She enjoyed life and helping people. She enjoyed listening to country music and was a big Gene Watson fan and in the past few years, she became a NASCAR fan. She was Senior Regent for Moose Lodge in Mableton and member of American Legion Post 145 Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mabrey was preceded in death by her children “Ricky” Allen Mabrey and David Lee Mabrey and her brothers, Gordon Gresham and Tommy Gresham.
She is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Harry Randall Mabrey of Villa Rica; her daughter, Pamela Mabrey of Villa Rica; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ed Gravel of Vermont and Connie Fields of Rabun County, Georgia; a number of nieces, nephews and many friends.
In accordance with Mrs. Mabrey’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica. A memorial service will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Villa Rica Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.