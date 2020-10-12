Charlotte Ilene Herrell Garner, age 76, of Villa Rica, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born on April 10, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of the late Ralph Fulton Herrell and the late Iris Otelia Massengill Smith. Charlotte retired in 2010 as Senior Secretary for the State of Georgia’s Department of Juvenile Justice. She was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
Charlotte’s faith and the love she had for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ were of the utmost importance. She did enjoy going to church, spending time with her family and friends, attending gospel singings, playing the piano and singing. Charlotte loved sewing and crocheting and made various items throughout the years and would give many of them away. She also enjoyed reading and enjoyed life to its fullest.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her infant son, Victor D. Haley.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of thirty years, Curtis Murdock Garner of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law: Chemaine and Philip Pelter of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law: Dustin and Christy Haley of Carrollton; step son: Curtis Garner and his wife, Denise of Villa Rica; step daughter: Linda Fennell and her husband, Tony of Rockmart; grandchildren: Erica and Jordan Eley, Lindsey Haley, Matthew Haley, Brandon Fennell, Miranda and Phillip Burkett, Wesley Garner, and Adam Garner; great grandchildren: Kolbie Pelter, Carter Fennell, Chase Hayes, and Aubree Garner; brother and sister-in-law: James Wilmer and Jill Herrell of Roswell, NM; nieces and nephews.
A private, family-only Cryptside service will be held in the chapel of the mausoleum at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Don Rackley officiating. Music will be provided by The Servers. For the consideration of friends and extended family, the service will be broadcast live on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/hightowerfamilyfuneral
homes/live/).
Entombment in the Mausoleum will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Lindsey Haley, Adam Garner, Brandon Fennell, Phillip Burkett, Deke Harrison and Greg Minter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kolbie Pelter, Matthew Haley, and Carter Fennell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Life Outreach International P.O. Box 982000, Fort Worth, Texas 76182 (800-947-L I F E).
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
