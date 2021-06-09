Mrs. Charlyn Kay Stroud, 74, of Lithia Springs, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born August 16, 1946 in Martinsville, Indiana, to the late Mr. Charles O. Meadows and the late Mrs. Mary Sisson Meadows. Mrs. Stroud loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed antiques, traveling, painting, crafts and playing Bingo.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley (Hank) Stroud, Jr.
Mrs. Stroud is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws, April and Randy Hutchins of Marietta, Amy and Ken Henkel of Peachtree City, Alisa and David Tucker of Lithia Springs; sister, Brenda Haapala of Nashville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Amber Denley of Newnan, Austin Denley of Fayetteville, Kaley Hutchins of Marietta, Clark Tucker of Lithia Springs, Charley Tucker of Lithia Springs, Jackson Henkel of Peachtree City; great-granddaughter, Ellie Shuler of Newnan; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Kenneth Hennesy officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
