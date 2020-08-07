Chen Nan Wu, 78, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on July 31, 2020. Born in Taiwan on May 19, 1942, he graduated from National Taiwan University Medical School in 1967. Four years later, he pursued his dream of immigrating to the United States with his wife and young daughter. In 1976 he completed his general surgical residency at University of Maryland. For 28 years he worked tirelessly as a general surgeon at Douglas General and Wellstar Douglas Hospitals. He had a natural curiosity about the world and enjoyed studying history and the Japanese language. He also loved strategic games, including chess and bridge, and even participated in national bridge competitions during his college years. As an avid sports fan, he was never happier than when rooting for his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks. He was a devoted family man and a beloved husband, father,
and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shea Wu, his three daughters, Debbie Wu, married to Ming Hsieh, Ellen Wu, married to Mark Yoder, Angela Wu, married to David Lynch, and seven grandchildren: Hannah, Ava, Ian, Eli, Sophie, Abby, and Rowan. With his cheerful and selfless nature, he was a true role model for his children and grandchildren, and his warmth, wisdom, and compassion will be deeply missed.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/chen-wu-9296780.
Roswell Funeral Home, Roswell, Ga.
