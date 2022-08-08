Cheryl Renee Turner, 73, of Douglasville, died Saturday, August 6, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 2:35 pm
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the memory of Cheryl to the Douglas County Humane Society athttps://www.douglascountyhumanesociety.com and/or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
