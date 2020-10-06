Chris Hale III, 71, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville with burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville.
