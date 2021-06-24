Mr. Christian Ikembuchukwu Okezie, age 29 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born December 10, 1991 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Mr. Sunday Iheanyichukwu Okezie and Ms. Grace Okwum. Mr. Christian Okezie loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, playing basketball and cards.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. Nathaniel and Mrs. Elizabeth Okwum, Mr. Godwin and Mrs. Lovinah Okezie.
Mr. Christian Okezie is survived by his mother, Grace Okwum of Douglasville, Georgia, father, Sunday Okezie of Powder Springs, Georgia; sister, Joycelynn Okezie of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Kingsley Okezie of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Chimaobi Okezie of Powder Springs, Georgia; sister, Chinwe Okezie of Powder Springs, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, June 25, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
