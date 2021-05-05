Ms. Christine Steenrod DeBorde, 59, of Temple, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica with speakers, Laura Mabe and Brandon Reed.
In accordance with Ms. DeBorde’s wishes, she will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Christine DeBorde to Valley Rescue Mission, 1200 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
