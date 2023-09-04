Christopher Charles Robbins, age 50, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on August 30, 2023. He was born in Austell, Georgia on Sept. 28, 1972, son of Charles Robbins and Elizabeth Culpepper Gray. He earned his Master of Science in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics from the University of Oklahoma. Christopher was owner of IWeathernet.

He is survived by his father: Charles Robbins (Kathy); mother; Elizabeth Culpepper Gray (Lat); brothers: Ashley Clay Robbins (Julie), Jason Robbins (Lindsey); sisters: Jennifer Costa (Mason), Katie Carter (Shane); nieces and nephews: Kendall Robbins, Bree Robbins, Micah Robbins, Lily Robbins, Shephard Robbins, Eden Robbins, Harvey Costa, Sammy Carter, Oliver Carter. His cherished dog Loki.

Service information

Sep 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 9, 2023
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
