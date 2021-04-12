Mr. Christopher “Chris” Michael Traylor, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born May 16, 1990, at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Georgia, the beloved son of Michael Harold Traylor and Lynne Sanders Traylor and brother of Natalie Tritt.
He attended Douglasville Methodist Preschool, and then Arbor Station Elementary, where
his mom was a
teacher. While at
Arbor Station, he participated in chorus, road runners, and Beta. He attended Chapel Hill Middle school and then Chapel Hill High School, (graduating in 2008), where he excelled in chorus — even getting the opportunity to sing with a group from his school at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Christopher loved the color orange, and anything Polo or Patagonia. He had quite an extensive collection of all of
the above. He also loved animals, especially dogs, and brought home strays on more than one occasion.
Christopher went
on to graduate from
Le Cordon Bleu after high school and started working at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta. After leaving there, he worked for various other restaurants. He seemed to love being able to create meals for his customers.
Christopher was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he was also a member of the church choir. He loved his church family, and was blessed to be a part of such a loving congregation. He received many flowers, visits, and prayers from this group during his extended illness.
Chris is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Wilson Traylor, his uncle, Donnie Rowell and his god-brother, Daniel Willis.
He is survived by his parents, Lynne Sanders Traylor and Michael Harold Traylor of Villa Rica; his sister and brother in law, Natalie and Mason Tritt of Carrollton; his niece, Hayden Tritt; his paternal grandmother, Martha Lovvorn Traylor of Bowdon; maternal grandparents, Drs. Arthur L. Sanders and Joann Johnson Sanders of Villa Rica; aunts and uncles, Debra Adamson of Bowdon, Denise Rowell of Bowdon, Eddie and Paula Traylor of Woodland, Alabama, Vicki and Robert Warner of Birmingham, Alabama and Bill Sanders of Suwanee; special longtime friends, the Leslie and Susan Russell family of Douglasville; and many cousins, extended family and friends.
Following his death, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a private visitation and interment at Meadow Brook Cemetery in Villa Rica. His graveside service and prayer were led by Dr. Dock Hollingsworth, pastor of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta.
A Celebration of Life Service will be led by Dr. Dock Hollingsworth, pastor of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, on April 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Solos will be performed by Stephen Rotz, with musical accompaniment provided by Nancy Stackhouse. A visitation will precede the service, beginning at 1 p.m. To honor Christopher, we are asking that those who can, please wear something orange to the service. Please remember to wear masks and social distance.
