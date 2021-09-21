Christy Wright Foulks, 57, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Christy was born May 5, 1964 in Greeneville, TN to the late Jakie and Lorraine Wright. She was a 34 year resident of the Douglasville, GA area before moving to Soddy Daisy, TN and was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Douglasville. Christy was a very passionate Christian woman who loved to serve others and had a giving heart. Her laughter was infectious and lit up every room she walked into. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her relentless pursuit of God was a true testament to who she was and we were all so thankful to have her faith in our lives (Thanks Momma!)
Her legacy lives on through her loving husband of 35 years, Steve Foulks; son, Morgan Foulks of Tampa, FL; daughter, Logan Foulks of Newnan, GA; brother, Chris (Debbie) Wright of Oklahoma City; brother, Donnie Wright; sister, Dawn Hamilton of Soddy Daisy, TN.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve McFall officiating. Interment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
View www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Un-Teal on their website www.untealthereisacure.org/about-us
Family received friends from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.
