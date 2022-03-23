Cindy Henry Carnes, 61, of Carrollton, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eric Evans and Pastor David Arrington officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Park Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.