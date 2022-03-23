Cindy Henry Carnes, 61, of Carrollton, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eric Evans and Pastor David Arrington officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Mar 23
Visitation
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 24
Service
Thursday, March 24, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 24
Interment
Thursday, March 24, 2022
2:00PM
Mozley Memorial Gardens
3180 S Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
