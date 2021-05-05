Mrs. Clara Belle Hollis Bryant, 91, of Dallas, Georgia, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica with Rev. Troy White and Mr. Jerry Keown officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery in Paulding County.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
