Clara Harrison Wilson, 87, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born on April 22, 1935. She is the daughter of the late Belvie Thomas Harrison and the late Bonnie Ceil Gravitt Harrison.
Clara was a Godly, selfless woman who cared deeply for others. She loved to help other and was always a “Go Getter.” She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Thomas Wilson, Sr., to whom she was married on June 2, 1956; grand-daughter, Stephanie McMillian; brothers, Carlton Harrison, Marvin Harrison, and Ray Harrison.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Rhonda Wilson of Franklin, Georgia, Matthew and Lisa Wilson of Douglasville, Georgia, and Wesley and RaDonna Wilson of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Chris Layton of Lithia Springs, Georgia and Annette and Lee Whaley of Lithia Springs, Georgia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Adrian Wyatt, Lucille Poteete and Kathy and Calvin Duren; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
