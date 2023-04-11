Clara Harrison Wilson, 87, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. She was born on April 22, 1935. She is the daughter of the late Belvie Thomas Harrison and the late Bonnie Ceil Gravitt Harrison.

Clara was a Godly, selfless woman who cared deeply for others. She loved to help other and was always a “Go Getter.” She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos