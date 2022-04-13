Clara Mae Smith, 75, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, April 05, 2022.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Tranquil A.M.E. Church, 4450 Dorsett Shoals Rd, Douglasville, Georgia 30135. The Rev. Dr. Karen L. Bennett is the Pastor/Eulogist.
A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m Thursday, April 15, 2022 at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.