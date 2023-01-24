Clara Nell Acree Prince, 86, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, died Jan. 23, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 26
Funeral
Thursday, January 26, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
