Clarence Eldridge Deal, age 89, of Tallapoosa, Georgia passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born in Douglasville, Georgia on January 2, 1932 to the late Marvin Deal and the late Frances Harden Deal. Clarence worked for Lockheed for 10 years before joining General Motors where he worked as a painter until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Clarence loved fishing, camping and vegetable gardening. He was Methodist by faith.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Wright Deal; children, Maria Deal, Terry Deal, Aneen Fisher and her husband Maurice; grandchildren, Mareta Pettigrew, Billy David “Trey” Wright III; great-grandchild, Lenéa Jane Pettigrew; sisters, Winnell McDoniel and her husband Ralph, Betty Ruth Wellham and her husband Charles; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Deal.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. His funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in Hightower’s chapel.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens with Randy McDoniel, Phillip Harden, David Caldwell, David Wellham, Scott Wellham and Maurice Fisher serving as Pall Bearers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersme
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
