Clarence Johnson, 64, of Douglasville, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Clarence will be laid to rest at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com

for the Johnson family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Service information

Nov 30
Georgia National Cemetery
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
1:00PM
Burial
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA 30114
