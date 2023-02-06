Clarice Lenora Flynn Helms, 87, of Winston, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1936. She is the daughter of the late Mason Foster Flynn Jr. and the late Corrie Mae Anglin.
Clarice was a proud wife and mother. She loved spending time with her friends. Clarice was a member of the Daughters of the King Life Group at Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Clarice is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Vernon Helms; brother, Bill Flynn; and infant sister, Juanita Flynn.
She is survived by her daughter, Valli (Brian) Robinson of Villa Rica; grandson, Mason Robinson, a student at Berry College in Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. Dr. Billy Godwin will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to Ephesus Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Moments in Time Home Care (Valarie Golden), Beverly Tilley, Courtney Buchanan, Angie Bernal, Lauren Meadows, Debbie Crump, Patricia Williams, Stephanie Schob and Agape Hospice for all of their kind care and compassion shown to Clarice and her family during this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
