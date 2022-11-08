Clark Lamar Gable, age 87, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was born September 13, 1935 in Douglasville, son of the late Mr. Clyde Gable and the late Mrs. Alma Camp Gable. Mr. Gable was a lifelong devoted church member of The First Baptist Church of Douglasville where he was a deacon and he started the Annual Wild Game Dinner. He was a longtime co-owner of Gables Sporting Goods in Douglasville. He was driven and hard working at whatever he did.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Brawner Gable; daughter, Terri (Butch) Rawls of Whitesburg; son, Brad (Loyda) Gable of Douglasville; brother, Jimmy Gable of Douglasville; grandchildren, Dana (Shane) Kolsrud, Meredith LaFavor, Chris Gable, Mike (Carrie) Gable, Tim (Jessica) Gable; great grandchildren, Caleb Schmidt, Jacob LaFavor, Noah Schmidt, Macie LaFavor, Hanna Schmidt, Jack Gable, Griffin Gable, Hudson Gable, Josh Ketcher, Willow Kolsrud, Rayne Kolsrud and Elijah Kolsrud; numerous nieces and nephews.
