Mr. Claude Bill “Bud” Lee, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
He was born in Winder, Georgia on March 7, 1938, to the late Claude and Fannie (Lingerfelt) Lee. Bud was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, the Shriner’s, and the Bartlett Lodge Masons in Hiram, Georgia. He loved being outdoors and at one time loved to tend to his farm he lived on. Bud was an avid traveler — he visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and the West Indies. He enjoyed being on the go and was ready at a moment’s notice. He was a fan of Country music, loved his family, and loved kids. A funny man, he was always telling jokes. You could never stay mad at him for long because he would make you laugh immediately after. Laughter was something Bud never missed out on.
In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by eight of his siblings.
He is survived by his partner of 29 years, Lora Mae Patterson; his children, Mark (Donna) Lee, Elizabeth (Keith) Mimbs, Joy (Mike) Cooper, and son-in-love, Michael Patterson; his brothers and sister, Bobby Dean Lee, Charles Lee, and Linda McBrayer; his grandchildren, Michael Mimbs, Matt Mimbs, Ashton Lee, Makenzie Lee, Joshua Cooper, Constance Megan Sallee, Michael Patterson II, and their respective families; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating. Following the service, a graveside will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1651 S. Burnt Hickory Road, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-949-7482.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Bud by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
